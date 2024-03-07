Indian Navy's INS Kolkata Rescues 21 Crew Members And Drone-Hit Vessel In Gulf of Aden|Details

Indian Navy's INS Kolkata on Thursday rescued 21 crew members, including one Indian national, after a cargo vessel bearing the Barbados flag was hit by a missile in the Gulf of Aden, a Navy spokesperson said on Thursday.
Following the missile attack, the crew members of the ship reportedly had abandoned the bulk carrier MV True Confidence as it caught fire.
About The Ship Attack
According to the Navy personnel, the vessel was reportedly hit by a drone approximately 55 nm south west of Aden resulting in the fire on board.
This ship attack came amid escalating global concerns over breach in maritime security in the Red Sea by the Houthi militants.
Including this one, Indian Navy in the last few weeks has extended assistance to several merchant vessels in the Western Indian Ocean following missile attacks on them.
INS Kolkata's Rescue Operation
INS Kolkata, deployed for maritime security operations in the Gulf of Aden, arrived at the scene of action at 4.45 pm and rescued 21 crew members, including one Indian national, from a life raft using its integral helicopter and boats, Navy spokesperson Commander Vivek Madhwal said.
Critical medical aid was provided to the injured crew by the ship's medical team, he said.
The rescued crew, including the critically injured personnel, have been evacuated to Djibouti by INS Kolkata.