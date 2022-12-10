Saturday, Dec 10, 2022
Ink Was Thrown At The Maha Minister Over Remarks On Ambedkar, Mahatma Phule

Chandrakant Patil was allegedly beaten with ink on Saturday in the Pimpri suburb of Pune after making remarks about Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar and Mahatma Jyotiba Phule. 

Chandrakant Patil, Maharashtra state President of Bharatiya Janata Party.
Updated: 10 Dec 2022 9:19 pm

The ink was thrown at Maharashtra Minister Chandrakant Patil in the Pimpri suburb of Pune on Saturday for his alleged remarks about Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar and Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, police said. 

The police have detained the man who threw ink on Patil and further investigation is underway, Pimpri Chinchwad police commissioner Ankush Shinde said.

A video of the incident shows a man throwing ink at the senior BJP leader as he emerged out of a building in Pimpri Chinchwad. Security personnel around the minister immediately caught hold of the man.

The attack has come after the state higher and technical education minister remarked Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar and Mahatma Jyotiba Phule during a programme in Aurangabad.

Before the incident, some workers tried to wave black flags at the minister's convoy in Pimpri. 

National Babasaheb Ambedkar Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Chandrakant Patil Maharashtra Pune Pimpri Investigation BJP
