Industrialists, Bollywood and More Pay Last Tributes To Ratan Tata

Veteran industrial tycoon and philanthropist Ratan Tata passed away on October 9 at the age of 86. The emeritus chairman's death was confirmed by the TATA group. Following this, the mortal remains of Ratan Tata were displayed on NCPA lawns for the public to pay their tributes before his last rites at Worli Crematorium. The funeral will be one with state honours to pay homage to the life of the Indian businessman.

Homage to Ratan Tata Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool

People pay homage to Indian business leader Ratan Tata who died on Wednesday night, in the lawns of the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA), in Mumbai.

1/9
Ratan Tata obit
Ratan Tata obit Photo: Dinesh Parab/Outlook

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani with his wife Nita Ambani arrives to pay his last respects to industrialist Ratan Tata, at NCPA lawns in Mumbai.

2/9
Ratan Tata passes away
Ratan Tata passes away Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan pays his last respects to business leader Ratan Tata at NCPA lawns, in Mumbai.

3/9
India Obit Ratan Tata
India Obit Ratan Tata Photo: Dinesh Parab/Outlook

People pay homage to business leader Ratan Tata at NCPA lawns, in Mumbai.

4/9
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray arrives to pay his last respects to business leader Ratan Tata at NCPA lawns, in Mumbai.

5/9
Former cricketer Ravi Shastri
Former cricketer Ravi Shastri Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil

Former cricketer Ravi Shastri pays his last respects to business leader Ratan Tata at NCPA lawns, in Mumbai.

6/9
Union Home Minister Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah pays his last respects to industrialist Ratan Tata, at NCPA lawns in Mumbai.

7/9
Union Minister Piyush Goyal and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu
Union Minister Piyush Goyal and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil

Union Minister Piyush Goyal and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu pay their last respects to business leader Ratan Tata at NCPA lawns, in Mumbai.

8/9
Ratan Tata obit
Ratan Tata obit Photo: PTI

Businessman Deepak Parekh and Former Maharashtra Director General of Police (DGP) A N Roy arrive to pay homage to business leader Ratan Tata at NCPA lawns, in Mumbai.

9/9
Homage to Tata
Homage to Tata Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil

Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis and others after paying his last respects to business leader Ratan Tata at NCPA lawns, in Mumbai.

