Industrialists, Bollywood and More Pay Last Tributes To Ratan Tata

People pay homage to Indian business leader Ratan Tata who died on Wednesday night, in the lawns of the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA), in Mumbai.
Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani with his wife Nita Ambani arrives to pay his last respects to industrialist Ratan Tata, at NCPA lawns in Mumbai.
Bollywood actor Aamir Khan pays his last respects to business leader Ratan Tata at NCPA lawns, in Mumbai.
People pay homage to business leader Ratan Tata at NCPA lawns, in Mumbai.
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray arrives to pay his last respects to business leader Ratan Tata at NCPA lawns, in Mumbai.
Former cricketer Ravi Shastri pays his last respects to business leader Ratan Tata at NCPA lawns, in Mumbai.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah pays his last respects to industrialist Ratan Tata, at NCPA lawns in Mumbai.
Union Minister Piyush Goyal and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu pay their last respects to business leader Ratan Tata at NCPA lawns, in Mumbai.
Businessman Deepak Parekh and Former Maharashtra Director General of Police (DGP) A N Roy arrive to pay homage to business leader Ratan Tata at NCPA lawns, in Mumbai.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis and others after paying his last respects to business leader Ratan Tata at NCPA lawns, in Mumbai.