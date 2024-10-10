National

Industrialists, Bollywood and More Pay Last Tributes To Ratan Tata

Veteran industrial tycoon and philanthropist Ratan Tata passed away on October 9 at the age of 86. The emeritus chairman's death was confirmed by the TATA group. Following this, the mortal remains of Ratan Tata were displayed on NCPA lawns for the public to pay their tributes before his last rites at Worli Crematorium. The funeral will be one with state honours to pay homage to the life of the Indian businessman.