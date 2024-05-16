National

Indore Civic Body Withdraws `Military-Like' Uniform Of Anti-Encroachment Squad After Controversy

File Photo
The uniform has a camouflage pattern, generally associated with the armed forces. (Representational Image) File Photo
Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava said in a statement that the civic body decided to give a uniform to its anti-encroachment squad staff for promoting discipline besides bringing uniformity in their attire.

"If this uniform is hurting the sentiments of any person, necessary changes will be made," he said. The Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) on Thursday said it would withdraw the new uniform of its anti-encroachment squad after opposition Congress alleged that it resembled military fatigues and amounted to insulting the Army.

The uniform has a camouflage pattern, generally associated with the armed forces.

Earlier, Congress' Chintu Choukse, leader of opposition in the IMC, had claimed that the civic body insulted the Army by selecting "the uniform of soldiers" for the anti-encroachment squad personnel.

"These employees are infamous for extortion from carts and street vendors," he had said.

