Indonesian Minister Mohammad Mahfud MD Calls On PM Modi

Mahfud, the coordinating minister for political, legal and security affairs, is on a three-day visit to India at the invitation of National Security Advisor Ajit Dova

Updated: 30 Nov 2022 8:24 am

Indonesian minister Mohammad Mahfud MD on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mahfud, the coordinating minister for political, legal and security affairs, is on a three-day visit to India at the invitation of National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. Mahfud also called on External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Mahfud, during a meeting with Doval in Jakarta in March, had expressed the wish to bring a delegation of ulemas and leaders of other faiths in Indonesia to India where they can interact with their Indian counterparts in a more "formal setting".

The meeting was held on Tuesday at the India Islamic Cultural Centre. The Indonesian delegation is visiting Agra on Wednesday, an external affairs ministry statement said. 

(With PTI inputs)

