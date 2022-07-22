Friday, Jul 22, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

IndiGo Flight Grounded In Patna Over Hoax Bomb Claims

The Patna-Delhi flight, 6E2126, was grounded and all passengers were deboarded. It was scheduled to depart at 8.20 PM,

undefined
A representative image of Indigo airlines. PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Jul 2022 8:22 am

A passenger on IndiGo's Patna-Delhi flight on Thursday claimed that there was a bomb on board, which later turned out to be a hoax, sources said.

The flight, 6E2126, was grounded and all passengers were deboarded. It was scheduled to depart at 8.20 PM,

All the passengers were safely evacuated. The plane was searched and nothing was found, a source said.

The passenger, identified as Rishi Chand Singh, who spread the hoax was detained by the local authorities. The plane is expected to leave for Delhi with passengers on Friday morning, sources said.

IndiGo did not respond to the request for a statement on the matter. 

(with PTI inputs)

Tags

National IndiGo Aircraft Patna Delhi Hoax Bomb Bomb IndiGo Aircraft
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Live Streaming Of Ireland Vs New Zealand, 1st T20I: Watch IRE Vs NZ Cricket Match Live

Live Streaming Of Ireland Vs New Zealand, 1st T20I: Watch IRE Vs NZ Cricket Match Live

Rishi Sunak Clinches Place For Final Leg In British PM Contest

Rishi Sunak Clinches Place For Final Leg In British PM Contest