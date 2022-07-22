IndiGo Flight Grounded In Patna Over Hoax Bomb Claims

A passenger on IndiGo's Patna-Delhi flight on Thursday claimed that there was a bomb on board, which later turned out to be a hoax, sources said.

The flight, 6E2126, was grounded and all passengers were deboarded. It was scheduled to depart at 8.20 PM,

All the passengers were safely evacuated. The plane was searched and nothing was found, a source said.

The passenger, identified as Rishi Chand Singh, who spread the hoax was detained by the local authorities. The plane is expected to leave for Delhi with passengers on Friday morning, sources said.

IndiGo did not respond to the request for a statement on the matter.



(with PTI inputs)