National

Indian Coast Guard Rescues 26 Persons From Tourist Boat Stranded Off Goa Coast

The boat 'Nerul Paradise' was caught in the rough weather with waves over three metres and was stranded due to fuel exhaustion off the Goa coast on Sunday, a spokesperson of the Coast Guard said in a statement.

File Photo
Indian Coast Guard has rescued 24 passengers and two crew members from a tourist ferry boat which was caught in rough weather in Goa | File Photo
info_icon

The Indian Coast Guard has rescued 24 passengers and two crew members from a tourist ferry boat which was caught in rough weather and faced fuel exhaustion near the Mormugao harbour in Goa, an official said on Monday.

The boat 'Nerul Paradise' was caught in the rough weather with waves over three metres and was stranded due to fuel exhaustion off the Goa coast on Sunday, a spokesperson of the Coast Guard said in a statement.

"The marooned boat had sailed out from Panjim with tourists in the morning hours," he said.

Personnel of the Coast Guard ship C-148, which was returning from patrol, felt the signs of distress amongst passengers and responded swiftly, the official said.

"The ICG vessel, braving the rough seas, reached the distressed vessel. A team was sent to the boat and personnel on board the boat were calmed down," he said.

The Coast Guard team stabilised the situation and brought the boat safely to the harbour, averting a potential disaster, the official said.

On arrival, all the passengers and crew members were provided with medical aid, he added.

