Indian Air Force Day 2022: IAF Marks 90 Years Of Glory, Excellence And Bravery; All You Need To Know

Indians proudly celebrate October 8 as the day to pay tribute to the air warriors of Indian Air Force (IAF) who tirelessly defend the nation by securing the Indian airspace and conduct rescue operations during natural calamities. The President of India is the Commander-in-chief of the IAF.

This year the Indian Air Force (IAF) marks its 90th anniversary.

Here's a brief account of its history and significance.

Genesis of the Indian Air Force

Back in October 8, 1932, the Indian Air Force was officially established by the erstwhile British regime. The first operational squadron was created in 1933 with six RAF-trained officers and 19 Havai Sepoys (air soldiers). The force initially was created as an auxiliary air force of the British Empire's Royal Air Force during World War II. IAF at that time used to be primarily deployed to destroy the Japanese air bases in Burma in a bid to stall Japanese invasion.

Honouring the contributions of the Indian Air Force, King George VI in 1945 added the prefix “Royal” before its name. After India's independence from Great Britain in 1947, the name Royal Indian Air Force was kept and the force served in the name of Dominion of India. This honorary title was dropped in 1950 after India achieved the status of a republic.

Significance of the day

The day aims to pay a tribute to the Air Force of India and acknowledge their contribution for a successful nation.

Since 1950, the IAF has been involved in four wars with neighbouring Pakistan.

From the the Congo Crisis (1960-1966), the Annexation of Goa (1961), the Second Kashmir War (1965), the Bangladesh Liberation War (1971) to the Kargil War (1999), and the Balakot airstrike and the India-Pakistan standoff of 2019- the world has witnessed the saga of IAF's unflinching valour for a number of times.

The major operations undertaken by the IAF are commonly known as Operation Vijay, Operation Meghdoot, Operation Cactus and Operation Poomalai. The IAF's mission is not confined within gthe restrictions of engagement with hostile forces only. IAF actively participates in The United Nations' peacekeeping missions as well.

90th anniversary celebrations

As a part of the 90th anniversary celebration, nearly 80 military aircraft and helicopters will be participating in the Air Force Day fly-past on Saturday at the Sukhna Lake complex.

It is for the first time that the IAF decided to hold its annual Air Force Day parade and fly-past outside the Delhi NCR.

President Droupadi Murmu and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be present at Sukhna Lake to witness the aerial show.

Before the air show, a ceremonial parade will be held at the air force station on Saturday morning. Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari will inspect the parade.

The Chief of Air Staff will also unveil the new pattern of combat uniform for the IAF personnel on this occasion, they said.

