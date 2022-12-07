India, Zimbabwe Should Make More Efforts To Enhance Bilateral Ties: President Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said India and Zimbabwe should make more efforts to enhance bilateral cooperation and facilitate more interaction between their parliamentarians.

The president made the remarks during an interaction with a parliamentary delegation from Zimbabwe led by Speaker Jacob Francis Nzwidamilimo Mudenda who called on her at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here, an official release said.

Welcoming the delegation to the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the president said relations between India and Zimbabwe are centuries old and the presence of about 9,000 people of Indian origin in Zimbabwe is an important link between the people of the two countries.

The president was happy to note that India's economic relations with Zimbabwe are progressing well.

The trade between India and Zimbabwe is around 200 million dollars, while Indian companies have invested about 500 million dollars in Zimbabwe.

India has also provided five lines of credit to Zimbabwe, and has set up a vocational training centre.

The president was also happy to note that ITEC and ICCR scholarships from India are popular among people of Zimbabwe, the release said.

"We should make more efforts to enhance our bilateral cooperation," Murmu said, adding Parliament represents the voice of the people and "there should be more interaction and exchange between our two Parliaments. We have a lot to learn from each other."

The president said India is the world's largest democracy and “our strong and vibrant democracy starts from the grassroots level. It truly represents the people of this country.”

She expressed confidence that the delegation would learn more about India's democratic systems during this visit.

