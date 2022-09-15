Thursday, Sep 15, 2022
India Reports Over 6,000 Fresh Covid-19 Cases In A Day, 34 Deaths Recorded

The active cases comprise 2.04 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.71 per cent.

Coronavirus cases in India.
Coronavirus cases in India.

Updated: 15 Sep 2022 9:38 am

India added 6,422 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,45,16,479, while the active cases increased to 46,389, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The death toll climbed to 28,250 with 34 fatalities which include 20 deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.  

The active cases comprise 2.04 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.71 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 640 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.  

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.  

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crores on May 4 and three crores on June 23 last year. It crossed the four-crore mark on January 25 this year.

