‘INDIA Is With You’: Rahul Gandhi Assures Support To NEET Aspirants

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has assured the NEET students of support from the leaders of the opposition-INDIA bloc.

PTI
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi government for taking no action over the alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG 2024 examinations.

Taking to micro-blogging site—X, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has released a video of his interaction with NEET-UG students.

In the video, he has assured the students of support from the leaders of the opposition-INDIA bloc.

“Thousands of students taking the NEET exam are on the streets with their families in the scorching heat, and Narendra Modi is silently watching the spectacle,” Rahul Gandhi said.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav | - PTI
NEET-UG: 'Diverting Attention From Kingpin', Tejashwi Yadav Reacts On RJD-Link In Paper Leak Case

BY Outlook Web Desk

“I assure them that in this struggle, from the streets to the Parliament, INDIA is with you,” he said.

His meeting with the NEET aspirants comes amid a massive row over alleged irregularities in the conduct of the medical entrance exam.

NEET Exam Controversy: How is It Going to impact students?

BY Outlook Web Desk

NEET exam: NEET is a nationwide entrance examination conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for admission in undergraduate medical programs.

NEET this year: The NEET examination was held on May 5 across 4,750 centres and around 24 lakh candidates had appeared for the examination this year. The results were expected to be declared on June 14 but were announced on June 4, apparently because the evaluation of the answer sheets got completed earlier.

NEET protests: There have been allegations of question paper leaks in states like Bihar and other irregularities in the examination. The allegations have led to protests in several cities and petitions in several high courts and the Supreme Court.

The Opposition has demanded a probe under the supervision of a sitting Supreme Court judge.

There have also been demands for the removal of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan and the disbanding of the NTA.

