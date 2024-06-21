National

NEET-UG: 'Diverting Attention From Kingpin', Tejashwi Yadav Reacts On RJD-Link In Paper Leak Case

Tejashwi Yadav's remarks came in the backdrop of a press briefing where Bihar Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha claimed that Tejashwi Yadav's aide Preetam Kumar got in touch with an employee of the Bihar Road Construction Department (RCD) to book a room for Sikandar Prasad Yadavendu, the uncle of the arrested NEET aspirant Anurag Yadav.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav
Slamming Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha over his allegations that Tejashwi Yadav's aide was linked to the alleged paper leaks of the NEET-UG 2024 row, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Friday termed it a "bid to divert attention from the kingpin."

Commenting on the matter targeting the ruling BJP, Tejashwi Yadav said, "The state government is theirs; the Central government belongs to them. The investigating agencies are under them. I will tell the CM, call my assistant. Whether it is my PA or PS, summon them and conduct an inquiry. The questions that the Deputy CM is raising...the EOU doesn't report to him. They don't know anything", Yadav further added.

Furthermore, Sinha claimed a departmental inquiry into the matte revealed that Preetam Kumar called the RCD staffer named Pradeep to book a room at the guest house of Bihar NHAI on May 1 - four days before the examination took place across the country.

