India-EU Trade Deal Near Finish Line As Uncertainty Clouds US Pact

Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agarwal said Thursday that 20 of the 24 chapters of the India-EU agreement have been concluded, and both sides are working intensively to close the remaining gaps before European leaders arrive in New Delhi later this month. The President of the European Council, Antonio Luis Santos da Costa, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will be chief guests at the Republic Day celebrations and will co-chair the 16th India-EU Summit on January 27.