India, China Soldiers Complete Disengagement From Key Standoff Point In Ladakh: Report

India and China soldiers on Tuesday completed disengagement from a key standoff point in Ladakh along Line of Actual Control(LAC), the NDTV report said.

According to the report, both sides have agreed to move back from their positions towards their respective sides of the LAC and later verify each others' positions.

The report mentioned the two armies have now resolved all the friction points that came up after the May 2020 aggression by the PLA.

The disengagement between the two sides had started on September 8 after 16th round of corps commander level talks.

