India-Canada Diplomatic Row: Canada Terms India As 'Foreign Threat' For Elections

Amid the ongoing diplomatic tension between the two nations, Canada on Friday named India as a 'foreign threat' that could potentially interfere in their elections. As per media reports, the allegation was made by the Canadian Security Intelligence Service in a declassified intelligence report.

This allegation came as the latest development in the war of words between the two nations that erupted when Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made an explosive allegation regarding the Indian government’s involvement in orchestrating the assassination of pro-Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil, which India denied.