India, Bangladesh Border Forces Vow To Stop Attacks On Security Personnel

Border guarding forces of India and Bangladesh Saturday agreed to undertake joint efforts to "bring down to absolute minimum" the incidents of attack on BSF personnel by criminals from the neighbouring country along the 4,096-km-long International Border (IB) shared by them, an official statement said.

The bi-annual Director General (DG) level talks between the Border Security Force (BSF) and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) ended in Dhaka with the signing of a joint record of discussions.

The Indian delegation led by BSF DG Nitin Agrawal travelled to Bangladesh for the 54th edition of these talks held between March 5-9 at the BGB headquarters at Pilkhana in Dhaka. BGB DG Maj Gen Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui headed the Bangladeshi delegation.

A BSF spokesperson said in Delhi that the two sides, during this meeting, carried forward the agenda for which the "highest leadership of the two countries had laid the foundation of a lasting and mutually beneficial relationship".