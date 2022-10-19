Wednesday, Oct 19, 2022
'Leave Immediately': India Issues Advisory For Its Citizens Citing 'Deteriorating Security Situation' In Ukraine

Last week, India asked Indians to avoid all non-essential travel to and within Ukraine as war in the country escalates with mounting civilian deaths.

Russia Ukraine War Mines
Russia Ukraine War Mines Photo: AP/Francisco Seco

Updated: 19 Oct 2022 10:02 pm

Updated: 19 Oct 2022 10:02 pm

Indian on Wednesday issued an advisory warning Indian nationals against travelling to Ukraine citing the 'deteriorating security situation' in the country.

Taking to Twitter, the Indian Embassy in Ukraine wrote, "In view of the deteriorating security situation and the recent escalation of hostilities across Ukraine, Indian nationals are advised against travelling to Ukraine. Indian citizens, including students, currently in Ukraine are advised to leave Ukraine at the earliest by available means."

 

The advisory came hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin declared martial law in four regions of Ukraine that Moscow had annexed and gave all regional governors in Russia emergency powers that opened the door for sweeping new restrictions throughout the country.

Last week, India asked Indians to avoid all non-essential travel to and within Ukraine as war in the country escalates with mounting civilian deaths.

