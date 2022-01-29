Saturday, Jan 29, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

In Raj Budget, Govt Will Try To Ensure Businesses, Industries Hit By Covid Gain Momentum: Gehlot

He said the revenue of the state has come down due to the pandemic and economic activities have also been adversely affected.

In Raj Budget, Govt Will Try To Ensure Businesses, Industries Hit By Covid Gain Momentum: Gehlot
Ashok Gehlot was addressing a meeting of the State Level Tax Advisory Committee. - Photograph by Sanjay Rawat

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Jan 2022 9:56 am

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said that in the upcoming budget, the state government will try to ensure that industries and businesses facing problems due to coronavirus pandemic gain momentum and every section gets new opportunities for progress.

"In such a situation, it will be our endeavour that in this difficult period the needy section gets support, employment opportunities increase and the economy gets back on track. For this, the state government will make all possible provisions in the coming budget," Gehlot said.

Related stories

Rajasthan Schools To Begin Opening From Feb 1

Rajasthan CM Gehlot Allocates Rs 98.55 Cr For Minority Welfare

Rajasthan Govt Announces Penalty Against Covid-19 Violators

He said the last two years have been challenging due to the pandemic but with the cooperation of all sections of society, the state government has given an impetus to development works by doing excellent financial management even in such a situation. Gehlot said the government has ensured that along with better health services, the needy get adequate social security.

He was addressing a meeting of the State Level Tax Advisory Committee. In the meeting, the committee members gave suggestions for the state budget. The chief minister said the government implemented the amnesty scheme in the budget of 2021-22 under which full relief has been given to the businessmen affected by Covid by providing 100 per cent rebate in interest and penalty.

He urged entrepreneurs to include revenue earning measures in their suggestions, keeping in view the present circumstances, so that the state government can be facilitated in discharging its social responsibility.

With inputs from PTI. 

Tags

National Rajasthan CM Budget COVID-19 Business Ashok Gehlot
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Hearing In Mukul Roy Disqualification Case Gets Over In Assembly

Hearing In Mukul Roy Disqualification Case Gets Over In Assembly

LG Reviews Covid Situation In J-K

Confident Of BJP's Victory In Civic Body Elections: K'taka CM

Assam Logs 2,861 New Cases, 21 More Deaths

UP Polls: Why Is Akhilesh Remembering Person Behind India's Partition, Asks Nadda

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

AISA, AISF and NSUI activists during Bihar bandh protest over alleged erroneous results of Railway Recruitment Board's Non-Technical Popular Categories (RRB NTPC) exam, in Patna.

Bihar Bandh: Protests Over Incorrect Railway Exam Results

NCC cadets perform during the Prime Minister's NCC rally, at Cariappa Parade Ground in New Delhi.

NCC Cadets Perform During Prime Minister's NCC Rally In Delhi

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic, left, poses with top local official Marko Carevic during a ceremony in the municipal building in Budva, Montenegro. Djokovic arrived to receive a plaque declaring him an honorary citizen of the town.

Novak Djokovic Feted In Montenegro Amid New Virus Test Doubts

Kristina Mladenovic of France and Ivan Dodig of Croatia kiss their trophy after defeating Australia's Jaimee Fourlis and compatriot Jason Kubler in the mixed doubles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 12: Kristina Mladenovic-Ivan Dodig Pair Wins Mixed Doubles Final

A man cleans statues of Chinese gods in preparation for the celebration of the Lunar New Year at the Kwan In Thang Temple on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia.

Chinese New Year 2022: Preparations Of Celebration Are Underway