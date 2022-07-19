In Politics, It's About Fighting The Battle, Not Winning Or Losing: Margaret Alva On VP Poll

Opposition candidate for the vice presidential poll Margaret Alva on Monday said it will be a "tough election" but asserted that in politics, the issue is about fighting the battle and not winning or losing. Alva will file her nomination for the vice presidential election on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting of the leaders of opposition parties at the residence of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Alva said, "I was invited to meet all the leaders who are supporting me for the vice president's election. So we have met, I thank all of them for the trust they have reposed in me."

"I know it is a difficult battle but in politics, winning and losing is not the issue, the issue is fighting the battle," she added. Alva is pitted against NDA candidate Jagdeep Dhankar.

"It's a tough election without a doubt, but I'm not afraid to take on the challenge! I sincerely thank the leaders of all the opposition parties who have supported my candidature," she said on Twitter.

Leaders of 17 parties have unanimously decided to pick former Rajasthan governor and Congress veteran Alva as their nominee for the post of Vice President of India.

Among others present at Pawar's residence were Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Jairam Ramesh, CPI(M) leaders Sitaram Yechury and Elamaram Kareem, CPI leaders D Raja and Binoy Viswam, NCP's Supriya Sule and Praful Patel, MDMK's Vaiko, DMK's Kanimozhi, SP's Ram Gopal Yadav and N K Premchandran.

The vice presidential election will be held on August 6 to elect the successor to M Venkaiah Naidu, whose term ends on August 10.

(With PTI inputs)