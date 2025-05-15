In Pictures | National Capital Engulfed In A Layer Of Dust

Commuters amid a layer of dust, in New Delhi.
A metro train runs on its track amid a layer of dust, in New Delhi.
Buildings engulfed in a layer of dust, at film city area in Noida.
A layer of dust, seen at the Kartavya Path in New Delhi.
A metro train runs on its track amid a layer of dust, at Akshardham area in New Delhi.
A layer of dust envelops the Kartavya Path in New Delhi.
The Humayun's Tomb engulfed in a layer of dust, in New Delhi.
People commute as a thick layer of dust covers the city, in Gurugram.
A thick layer of dust covers the city of Noida.
Commuters use a foot-over bridge as a thick layer of dust covers the city, in Gurugram.