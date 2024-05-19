National

In Pics: Through The Electoral Length of Bengal

Wes Bengal stands at the forefront of the Lok Sabha elections with its significance - of poised contests and burning issues as the state braces up for a clash of titans, in Mamata Banerjee vs Narendra Modi. In North Bengal's Darjeeling, both the TMC and the BJP enjoy the backing of a section of Gorkha political leadership, but promises continue to elude the people. From insufficient electricity coverage and water scarcity to poor roadways to the tea gardens where workers complain of poor wages and lack of land documents. In the south, Nandigram, the township which altered Mamata Banerjee's fortunes, continues to be haunted by the memories of the massacre of 2007. The families of the victims await answers and talk anout unfulfilled promises while the people seek a new dawn- of hope and clarity.

| Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook

Two veteran tea Worker in Rongliot tea estate under Darjeeling Lok Sabha.

1/10
| Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook

Tea Garden at Darjeeling

2/10
| Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook

Tea Worker's are in village Darjeeling

3/10
| Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook

Political presence at tea Worker's village in Darjeeling Lok Sabha

4/10
| Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook

Saffron presence in Rongliot Tea Garden under Darjeeling Lok Sabha.

5/10
| Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook

Transpotation of Nandigram.

6/10
| Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook

Victim family of Nandigram till remabering the massacre of 14th march 2007.

7/10
| Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook

People are under Pressure for the main two electoral party in Nandigram.

8/10
| Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook

Fishing one of main Livelyhood of Nandigram.

9/10
| Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook

A view of electoral campaign in Nandigram.

10/10
| Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook

Anxious face in the Market area of Nandigram.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Reporter's Guarantee | Ghulam Nabi Azad on Kashmir, Jammu & Kashmir, and Article 370
  2. Rahul’s ‘Maoist’ Language Making Companies Think 50 Times Before Investing In Cong-Ruled States: PM
  3. Western Odisha's Bargarh Heads To Polls As Temperatures Soar
  4. Civilian Killings In Kashmir: Tumult Under The Unsettling Silence?
  5. Muslims Inching Closer To Uddhav Sena In Maharashtra
Entertainment News
  1. 'Filled With Gratitude For Every Single Moment We’ve Shared': Anil Kapoor's Wedding Anniversary Note For Sunita Is All Things Love
  2. Janhvi Kapoor To Ananya Panday: Actresses Who Stunned In Muted Tones Lehengas
  3. Viral Video: Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli Shed Tears Of Joy After RCB's Grand Win Against CSK In IPL 2024
  4. Akshay Kumar, Vishal Dadlani, Shilpa Shetty, Ayushmann Khurrana And Suniel Shetty Urge Mumbaikars To Vote On Monday
  5. ‘Baahubali: Crown Of Blood’ On Disney+ Hotstar Review: SS Rajamouli Fails To Create The Magic The Epic Fantasy Franchise Is Known For
Sports News
  1. SRH Vs PBKS, IPL 2024 Live Updates: Jitesh Finds The Finishing Touches As PBKS Post 214
  2. RR Vs KKR, IPL 2024 Live Updates: Rajasthan Royals Eye Top-Two Finish In Guwahati
  3. Week Ahead, May 20-26: IPL 2024 To Get Its Winner; French Open Qualifying Rounds Kick Off
  4. Today's Sports News LIVE: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty Win Men's Doubles Title At Thailand Open
  5. IPL 2024: You Never Know With MS Dhoni, He Might Come Back Next Year, Says Ambati Rayudu
World News
  1. Key Antarctica Meetings Begin In Kochi On May 20 Under Shadow Of Ukraine Conflict
  2. Heavy Rains Set Off Flash Floods In Northern Afghanistan, Killing At Least 47 People
  3. Ukraine And Russia Exchange Drone Attacks While Russia Continues Its Push In The East
  4. Gunfire Rings Out In Congo's Capital As Men In Military Uniform Clash With Politician's Guards
  5. WATCH | Blue Meteors Shoot Across The Sky In Spain And Portugal, Video Goes Viral
Latest Stories
  1. 14 People Given Indian Citizenship As Govt Issues 1st Set Of CAA Certificates
  2. Stand-Up Comedian Karthik Kumar Reacts To Ex-Wife Suchitra’s 'Gay' Claims: I Wouldn't Be Ashamed
  3. 'Double iSmart' Teaser Review: Ram Pothineni-Sanjay Dutt Raise The Stakes In This Sci-Fi Action Comedy
  4. Cannes 2024: 'TMKOC' Fame Deepti Sadhwani Turns Heads In An Orange Gown With 'Record-Breaking Longest Trail'
  5. IPL 2024 Playoffs: How Delhi Capitals Can Still Qualify For Knockouts -Scenarios Explained
  6. 'Panchayat 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav Get Embroiled In Bigger Problems As Politics And Rivalry Take Over Phulera
  7. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Terms Congress-Shiv Sena Tie-Up 'Partnership Of Sin'; Comedian Shyam Rangeela's Nomination Cancelled From Varanasi
  8. Sports Highlights May 15, 2025: Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold In Javelin Throw Event In Federation Cup