In Pics: Through The Electoral Length of Bengal

Wes Bengal stands at the forefront of the Lok Sabha elections with its significance - of poised contests and burning issues as the state braces up for a clash of titans, in Mamata Banerjee vs Narendra Modi. In North Bengal's Darjeeling, both the TMC and the BJP enjoy the backing of a section of Gorkha political leadership, but promises continue to elude the people. From insufficient electricity coverage and water scarcity to poor roadways to the tea gardens where workers complain of poor wages and lack of land documents. In the south, Nandigram, the township which altered Mamata Banerjee's fortunes, continues to be haunted by the memories of the massacre of 2007. The families of the victims await answers and talk anout unfulfilled promises while the people seek a new dawn- of hope and clarity.