In Pics | Farmers Resume 'Delhi Chalo' March Amid Massive Barricading

Protesting farmers resumed their 'Delhi Chalo' march on Wednesday after a two-day pause during which they held talks with the government and rejected its proposal, saying it was not in favour of the farmers. Elaborate security arrangements and a massive deployment of security personnel continue to remain at the Shambhu border between Punjab and Haryana where the farmers have been camping in a bid to march to Delhi.