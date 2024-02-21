In Pics | Farmers Resume 'Delhi Chalo' March Amid Massive Barricading

Security men stand next to barricades as Indian farmers who have been protesting for a week to demand guaranteed crop prices wait to march to the capital near Shambhu border that divides northern Punjab and Haryana states, some 200 kilometers (120 miles) from New Delhi. The protesting farmers began their march last week, but their efforts to reach the city have been blocked by authorities.
Farmers who have been protesting for a week to demand guaranteed crop prices wait to march to the capital near Shambhu border that divides northern Punjab and Haryana states, some 200 kilometers (120 miles) from New Delhi.
Farmers who have been protesting for a week to demand guaranteed crop prices wait to march to the capital near Shambhu border that divides northern Punjab and Haryana states, some 200 kilometers (120 miles) from New Delhi.
Advertisement
Farmers who have been protesting for a week to demand guaranteed crop prices wait to march to the capital near Shambhu border that divides northern Punjab and Haryana states, some 200 kilometers (120 miles) from New Delhi.
Advertisement
Farmers who have been protesting for a week to demand guaranteed crop prices wait to march to the capital near Shambhu border that divides northern Punjab and Haryana states, some 200 kilometers (120 miles) from New Delhi.
Advertisement
Farmers who have been protesting for a week to demand guaranteed crop prices wait to march to the capital near Shambhu border that divides northern Punjab and Haryana states, some 200 kilometers (120 miles) from New Delhi.
Advertisement
Police personnel stand guard ahead of the protesting farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march, near the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu Border, in Patiala district.
Police and security personnel keep a vigil near multi-layered barricading ahead of the protesting farmers’ ‘Delhi Chalo’ March, at the Singhu Border, in New Delhi.
Security personnel stand ahead of the protesting farmers’ ‘Delhi Chalo’ March, at the Singhu Border, in New Delhi.