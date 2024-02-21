National

In Pics | Farmers Resume 'Delhi Chalo' March Amid Massive Barricading

Protesting farmers resumed their 'Delhi Chalo' march on Wednesday after a two-day pause during which they held talks with the government and rejected its proposal, saying it was not in favour of the farmers. Elaborate security arrangements and a massive deployment of security personnel continue to remain at the Shambhu border between Punjab and Haryana where the farmers have been camping in a bid to march to Delhi.

February 21, 2024

Farmers' Delhi Chalo March | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri

Security men stand next to barricades as Indian farmers who have been protesting for a week to demand guaranteed crop prices wait to march to the capital near Shambhu border that divides northern Punjab and Haryana states, some 200 kilometers (120 miles) from New Delhi. The protesting farmers began their march last week, but their efforts to reach the city have been blocked by authorities.

1/8
Farmers' Delhi Chalo March
Farmers' Delhi Chalo March | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri

Farmers who have been protesting for a week to demand guaranteed crop prices wait to march to the capital near Shambhu border that divides northern Punjab and Haryana states, some 200 kilometers (120 miles) from New Delhi.

2/8
Farmers' Delhi Chalo March
Farmers' Delhi Chalo March | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri

Farmers who have been protesting for a week to demand guaranteed crop prices wait to march to the capital near Shambhu border that divides northern Punjab and Haryana states, some 200 kilometers (120 miles) from New Delhi.

3/8
Farmers' Delhi Chalo March
Farmers' Delhi Chalo March | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri

Farmers who have been protesting for a week to demand guaranteed crop prices wait to march to the capital near Shambhu border that divides northern Punjab and Haryana states, some 200 kilometers (120 miles) from New Delhi.

4/8
Farmers' Delhi Chalo March
Farmers' Delhi Chalo March | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri

Farmers who have been protesting for a week to demand guaranteed crop prices wait to march to the capital near Shambhu border that divides northern Punjab and Haryana states, some 200 kilometers (120 miles) from New Delhi.

5/8
Farmers' Delhi Chalo March
Farmers' Delhi Chalo March | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri

Farmers who have been protesting for a week to demand guaranteed crop prices wait to march to the capital near Shambhu border that divides northern Punjab and Haryana states, some 200 kilometers (120 miles) from New Delhi.

6/8
Farmers' Delhi Chalo March
Farmers' Delhi Chalo March | Photo: PTI

Police personnel stand guard ahead of the protesting farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march, near the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu Border, in Patiala district.

7/8
Farmers' Delhi Chalo March
Farmers' Delhi Chalo March | Photo: PTI

Police and security personnel keep a vigil near multi-layered barricading ahead of the protesting farmers’ ‘Delhi Chalo’ March, at the Singhu Border, in New Delhi.

8/8
Farmers' Delhi Chalo March
Farmers' Delhi Chalo March | Photo: PTI

Security personnel stand ahead of the protesting farmers’ ‘Delhi Chalo’ March, at the Singhu Border, in New Delhi.

