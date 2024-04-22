National

In Photos: Fire At Ghazipur Landfill Site

Fire broke out at the Ghazipur landfill sire on April 21 and the firefighters are still trying to douse the blaze. The toxic gases in the landfill led to the fire, said reports.

Fire at Ghazipur landfill site | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma

A fire breaks out at the Ghazipur landfill site, in New Delhi.

1/6
Fire%20at%20Ghazipur%20landfill%20site
Fire at Ghazipur landfill site | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

A fire breaks out at the Ghazipur landfill site, in New Delhi.

Advertisement

2/6
Fire%20at%20Ghazipur%20landfill%20site
Fire at Ghazipur landfill site | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Smoke rises from a fire breaking out at the Ghazipur landfill site, in New Delhi.

Advertisement

3/6
Fire%20at%20Ghazipur%20landfill%20site
Fire at Ghazipur landfill site | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Flames rise after a fire broke out at the Ghazipur landfill site, in New Delhi.

4/6
Fire%20at%20Ghazipur%20landfill%20site
Fire at Ghazipur landfill site | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Smoke rises after a fire broke out at the Ghazipur landfill site on Sunday, in New Delhi.

Advertisement

5/6
Fire%20at%20Ghazipur%20landfill%20site
Fire at Ghazipur landfill site | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Smoke rises after a fire broke out at the Ghazipur landfill site on Sunday, in New Delhi.

Advertisement

6/6
Fire%20at%20Ghazipur%20landfill%20site
Fire at Ghazipur landfill site | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Firefighters attempt to douse the fire that broke out at the Ghazipur landfill site on Sunday, in New Delhi.

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Virat Kohli 'No Ball' Controversy Explained | Why Was The RCB Star Given Out Against KKR
  2. Stargazers' Guide: Lyrid Meteor Shower Peaks Amidst Pink Moon Spectacle This Week. See The Remaining 2024 Celestial Events Calendar Here!
  3. Sports LIVE Updates: D Gukesh Becomes Youngest-Ever Candidates Chess Winner
  4. Manushi Chhillar On Box Office Failure Of ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’: I Have Made My Peace With It
  5. The Elephant Can Remember: How The BSP Is Looking To Reinvent Itself This Poll Season
  6. ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Teaser: Makers Introduce Amitabh Bachchan As The Immortal Ashwatthama In Prabhas’ Sci-Fi Film
  7. Elections 2024 LIVE: PM's 'Those Who Have More Children' Remark Sparks Row; Repoll On At 11 Manipur Booths
  8. 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai': Samridhii Shukla Has THIS To Say About Rumours Of Not Getting Along With Shehzada Dhami