In Photos: Fire At Ghazipur Landfill Site

A fire breaks out at the Ghazipur landfill site, in New Delhi.
A fire breaks out at the Ghazipur landfill site, in New Delhi.
Advertisement
Smoke rises from a fire breaking out at the Ghazipur landfill site, in New Delhi.
Advertisement
Flames rise after a fire broke out at the Ghazipur landfill site, in New Delhi.
Smoke rises after a fire broke out at the Ghazipur landfill site on Sunday, in New Delhi.
Advertisement
Smoke rises after a fire broke out at the Ghazipur landfill site on Sunday, in New Delhi.
Advertisement
Firefighters attempt to douse the fire that broke out at the Ghazipur landfill site on Sunday, in New Delhi.