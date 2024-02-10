In Photos: Curfew At Banbhoolpura Area In Haldwani

Market wears a deserted look as shops have been closed amid curfew at Banbhoolpura area that witnessed arson and vandalism by a mob over the demolition of an allegedly illegally-built madrasa on Thursday, in Haldwani.
People walk past closed shops at market amid curfew at Banbhoolpura area over the demolition of an allegedly illegally-built madrasa on Thursday, in Haldwani.
People at a slum amid curfew at Banbhoolpura area that witnessed arson and vandalism by a mob over the demolition of an allegedly illegally-built madrasa on Thursday, in Haldwani.
Advertisement
A fire extinguisher on standby at a market amid curfew at Banbhoolpura area that witnessed arson and vandalism by a mob over the demolition of an allegedly illegally-built madrasa on Thursday, in Haldwani.
Advertisement
Security personnel stand guard during curfew at Banbhoolpura area that witnessed arson and vandalism by a mob over the demolition of an allegedly illegally-built madrasa on Thursday, in Haldwani.
Advertisement
Security personnel stand guard during curfew at Banbhoolpura area that witnessed arson and vandalism by a mob over the demolition of an allegedly illegally-built madrasa on Thursday, in Haldwani.
Advertisement
Market wears a deserted look as shops have been closed amid curfew at Banbhoolpura area that witnessed arson and vandalism by a mob over the demolition of an allegedly illegally-built madrasa on Thursday, in Haldwani.