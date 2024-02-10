National

In Photos: Curfew At Banbhoolpura Area In Haldwani

Market wears a deserted look as shops have been closed amid curfew at Banbhoolpura area that witnessed arson and vandalism by a mob over the demolition of an allegedly illegally-built madrasa on Thursday, in Haldwani.

February 10, 2024

Curfew at Haldwani's Banbhoolpura area | Photo: PTI

Curfew at Haldwani's Banbhoolpura area | Photo: PTI

People walk past closed shops at market amid curfew at Banbhoolpura area over the demolition of an allegedly illegally-built madrasa on Thursday, in Haldwani.

Curfew at Haldwani's Banbhoolpura area | Photo: PTI

People at a slum amid curfew at Banbhoolpura area that witnessed arson and vandalism by a mob over the demolition of an allegedly illegally-built madrasa on Thursday, in Haldwani.

Curfew at Haldwani's Banbhoolpura area | Photo: PTI

A fire extinguisher on standby at a market amid curfew at Banbhoolpura area that witnessed arson and vandalism by a mob over the demolition of an allegedly illegally-built madrasa on Thursday, in Haldwani.

Curfew at Haldwani's Banbhoolpura area | Photo: PTI

Security personnel stand guard during curfew at Banbhoolpura area that witnessed arson and vandalism by a mob over the demolition of an allegedly illegally-built madrasa on Thursday, in Haldwani.

Curfew at Haldwani's Banbhoolpura area | Photo: PTI

Curfew at Haldwani's Banbhoolpura area | Photo: PTI

