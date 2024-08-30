In Ayodhya, Rape Of A Minor Becomes A Political Weapon

On August 7, a 12-year-old girl underwent an abortion at Queen Mary’s Hospital in Lucknow. The girl from Ayodhya was the victim of a gangrape in July. The perpetrators had raped her and recorded the act.
The incident has now become the topic of a political battle between the ruling BJP and the Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh. On July 30, Ayodhya police arrested two accused when the rape came to light after a medical examination revealed that the girl was pregnant.
A Samajwadi Party member, Moid Khan, 65, alleged to be a part of Faizabad MP Awadhesh Prasad’s team, was taken into custody along with his employee Raju Khan, 30, for allegedly raping the minor girl two months ago.
The Samajwadi party supremo Akhilesh Yadav termed the accusation as a “conspiracy” to politicise the incident. He urged the court to take suo moto cognisance of the case.
Akhilesh Yadav also called for a DNA test saying, "without a DNA test in the Bhadarsa case of Ayodhya, BJP's allegation will be considered biased." A sample from the rape survivor’s womb has been kept.
The BJP countered by accusing the SP of shielding a "paedophile" and exhibiting a "boys will be boys" mentality, while also criticising the leaders of the INDIA bloc for their silence.
A three-member BJP delegation comprising Rajya Sabha MP Baburam Nishad, MP Sangeeta Balwant Bind, and Uttar Pradesh Minister of State (Independent) Narendra Kashyap met with the survivor and assured the family they would raise the matter in the Parliament.
“The girl’s mother told us a few things about the incident. We were angry as the Samajwadi Party has stood with the person who has committed such a heinous crime,” Bind told PTI. She said that the rape survivor's father had died and that the mother, a labourer, is now caring for her three daughters and a son.
On Thursday, the district administration demolished a shopping complex owned by the accused, Moid Khan, claiming it was an illegal structure. On August 3, they had also torn down a bakery he owned, citing that it was illegally constructed over a pond.
According to the police, if a DNA match is found with either of the two accused, both will face action. After the investigation, a charge sheet will be filed, and the court will make the final decision.