Wednesday, Jul 27, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

IMD Forecasts Cloudy Sky, Light Rain In Delhi Today

The Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, has recorded 232.8 mm of rainfall so far in July against a normal of 183.3 mm.

undefined
Cloudy Sky Likely In City (NCR)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Jul 2022 11:24 am

Cloudy weather is predicted in Delhi on Wednesday while a few places may witness light rain, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. Rainfall activity is likely to pick up from Thursday, with the MeT office forecasting moderate rain or thudershowers in the city over the next three days.

According to the IMD, the monsoon trough is likely to continue to shift gradually northwards, leading to an increase in rainfall activity over north India from Wednesday. The Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, has recorded 232.8 mm of rainfall so far in July against a normal of 183.3 mm.

It has logged 257.3 mm of precipitation against a normal of 257.4 mm since June 1 when the monsoon season starts. The observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 26.7 degrees Celsius on Wednesday. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 33 degrees Celsius.

Related stories

Rain Fury: Flood-Like Situation In 3 Districts Of Rajasthan, 4 Children Drown; Trains Cancelled

Amarnath Yatra Suspended After Heavy Rains, Flash Floods

Heavy Rains In Rajasthan, More Predicted For Next 2 Days

The weather bureau said the maximum temperature is likely to remain below 34 degrees Celsius for the next six days. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National India Meteorological Department (IMD) Cloudy Weather Delhi Light Rain Moderate Rain Or Thundershowers Safdarjung Observatory Delhi's Primary Weather Station North India Met Department Forecast
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Kiren Rijiju Suggests It's Unfair To Blame Government Or Judiciary For Pending Cases

Kiren Rijiju Suggests It's Unfair To Blame Government Or Judiciary For Pending Cases

5G Spectrum Auction Day 1: Rs 1.45 Lakh Crore Bids By Jio, Airtel, Adani, Others

5G Spectrum Auction Day 1: Rs 1.45 Lakh Crore Bids By Jio, Airtel, Adani, Others