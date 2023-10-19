Sunday, Oct 22, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

If Needed, Delhi Govt Will Bring Law To Provide Social Security To Gig Workers: Kejriwal

Home National

If Needed, Delhi Govt Will Bring Law To Provide Social Security To Gig Workers: Kejriwal

The chief minister, after a meeting with a delegation of gig workers, said there will be no need for a separate law for the gig workers if the Centre clarifies whether they are covered under the construction workers welfare board.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

PTI

Updated: 19 Oct 2023 10:44 pm

The Delhi government will come up with a law to provide social security coverage to gig workers in the city if needed, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday.

The chief minister, after a meeting with a delegation of gig workers, said there will be no need for a separate law for the gig workers if the Centre clarifies whether they are covered under the construction workers welfare board.

"There is a significant sum with the Construction Workers Welfare Board in the state that is not used in the full," he said.

The representatives of Gig Workers Association appealed to Kejriwal to provide benefits such as job security, provident fund and insurance cover to those working with app-based delivery service companies, according to a Delhi government statement.

The chief minister directed minister Atishi to find out if the gig workers were covered under the Construction Workers Welfare Board. They can avail benefits of the board's welfare scheme if covered by it, he said.

He also suggested the association to approach to the Centre to seek clarification whether they are covered under the board.

"If the Centre issues a notification in this regard many problems of the gig workers will be solved and there will be no need to come up with a separate law for providing them social security," he said.

Advertisement

Tags

National Delhi Chief Minister Delhi Government Politics Arvind Kejriwal New Delhi

Related stories

Delhi's Chief Minister Kejriwal Encourages Parents To Join Mega Parent-Teacher Meeting

Kejriwal Urges Parents Of Delhi Govt School Students To Attend Parent-Teacher Meet

BJP Supporters Protest Near AAP Office, Demand CM Kejriwal's Resignation Over Corruption Charges

Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

Visually told More

Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read