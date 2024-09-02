IAF's MiG-29 Crashes In Rajasthan's Barmer District, Pilot Safe

An Indian Air Force MiG-29 fighter jet crashed in the Barmer district of Rajasthan on Monday night due to a technical snag. The incident occurred during a routine night training mission in the Barmer sector.
According to the Indian Air Force, the pilot encountered a critical technical issue, forcing him to eject from the aircraft. The pilot is safe, and no loss of life or property has been reported.
"A Court of Inquiry has been ordered," the IAF said in a statement.
Barmer's Superintendent of Police, Narendra Meena, told PTI that the crash occurred away from a populated area, and fire tenders have been unable to reach the site due to difficult terrain.
On June 4, a Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter jet crashed near Shirasgaon village in Nashik, Maharashtra. Both pilots had ejected safely, and an investigation was launched.
In the Nashik incident, the aircraft caught fire after crashing, which was later extinguished. Debris from the jet was scattered over a 500-metre radius. Teams from the IAF and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) visited the crash site to investigate.