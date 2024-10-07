IAF Chennai Airshow: Dehydration, Heatsroke Claim 5 Lives, 100 Hospitalised

Former chief minister and AIADMK chief Edappadi K. Palaniswami condemned the DMK administration for its failure to ensure public safety. “In today’s program, administrative arrangements and crowds and traffic were not managed properly as the police force is also inadequate to regulate. The news is shocking that people are stuck in heavy traffic, even drinking water is not available, and many people have been admitted to hospital due to heatstroke and 5 people have died so far. This pains me. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. My strong condemnation of the DMK government for failing to properly coordinate even such an important event…My strong condemnation to this M K Stalin government for failing to provide proper security for this event,” he shared a post on X expressing condolences to the families of the deceased and calling for accountability regarding the event's management.