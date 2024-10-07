IAF Chennai Airshow: Dehydration, Heatsroke Claim 5 Lives, 100 Hospitalised

An airshow by the Indian Air Force (IAF) at Marina Beach, Chennai on Sunday ended tragically after five spectators lost lives and a hundred were admitted to hospital due to dehydration and heatstroke. The show drew an estimated 15 lakh spectators leading to overcrowding.
The much-anticipated airshow, held to celebrate the 92nd anniversary of the IAF, exhibited nearly 72 aircraft, including the supersonic Rafale jets and indigenously manufactured Tejas fighters. However, as the audience gathered on the beach to witness the show scheduled from 11 AM to 1 PM, reports of casualties began to surface.
The IAF airshow tragedy
The massive turnout of spectators caused overcrowding and congestion, with many attendees reportedly feeling suffocated due to the heat and crowding. After the event concluded, the crowd of lakhs began to leave leading to traffic congestion around Marina Beach for hours and causing further complications and discomfort.
"Nearly a dozen people fainted due to a near stampede-like situation," a police official said. Emergency services struggled to manage the influx of casualties as people attempted to leave the venue.
According to health officials, nearly 100 attendees were treated for dehydration and heat-related ailments. "The heat and large crowd contributed significantly to the incidents," said RGGH Dean E. Therani Rajan.
Among the deceased was V. Karthikeyan, 34, who fainted while walking on Rajaji Road post-event. He was pronounced dead at Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital. Other victims included D. John, 56, and Srinivasan from Perungalathur, both of whom collapsed near Kamarajar Salai. A fourth victim, Dinesh Kumar, was found deceased on the beach. The identities of other casualties remain under investigation.
Opposition slams state government
The incident has sparked a political outcry, with leaders from opposition parties criticizing the state government's preparedness.
AIADMK leader and spokesperson Kovai Sathyan slammed the state health minister and demanded his resignation. “When you have an incompetent person as your chief minister, his counsel of ministers will also be incompetent. You cannot accept a better result than this. While MK Stalin and his family happily watched the show in the air-conditioned makeshift, the people had to walk for 5-10 kms to watch this air show,” he said.
Former chief minister and AIADMK chief Edappadi K. Palaniswami condemned the DMK administration for its failure to ensure public safety. “In today’s program, administrative arrangements and crowds and traffic were not managed properly as the police force is also inadequate to regulate. The news is shocking that people are stuck in heavy traffic, even drinking water is not available, and many people have been admitted to hospital due to heatstroke and 5 people have died so far. This pains me. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. My strong condemnation of the DMK government for failing to properly coordinate even such an important event…My strong condemnation to this M K Stalin government for failing to provide proper security for this event,” he shared a post on X expressing condolences to the families of the deceased and calling for accountability regarding the event's management.
BJP's Tamil Nadu chief K. Annamalai echoed similar sentiments and said that the lack of adequate safety measures was a major factor in the tragedies. He stressed on the need for a thorough investigation into the event’s planning and execution.
“I was very shocked to know that 5 people died due to crowding and more than 200 people were injured and were admitted to the hospital for treatment during the air adventure program held by the Indian Air Force at Chennai Marina Beach. The only reason for this is that the DMK government has not taken care of the safety of the public without providing basic facilities and adequate transport arrangements for the public. The fact that Chief Minister Stalin did not even make the arrangements for his self-promotions for an event attended by lakhs of people shows the utter failure of his administration,” Annamalai wrote on X.
The air show, organized on the occasion of the 92nd anniversary of the IAF, featured spectacular performances, including a simulated rescue operation by the IAF's Special Garud Force commandos and aerial displays from various aircraft. The event, which had not occurred in Chennai for 21 years, was designed to showcase the IAF's capabilities and foster national pride.