First-Ever Tejas Aircraft Crash In Rajashtan's Jaisalmer During Training Sortie; Pilot Safe

The Indian Air Force (IAF) ordered a court of inquiry over the crash of a Tejas aircraft in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer on Tuesday, officials said.
The Tejas aircraft crashed in Jaisalmer on Tuesday during operational training sortie, officials added.
The news agency PTI quoting officials said a light combat aircraft Tejas crashed near Jaisalmer.
The reports said pilot of the aircraft was evacuated. This is the first-ever crash of a Tejas fighter jet.
Meanwhile, the mega 'Bharat Shakti' exercise to demonstrate the prowess of indigenously manufactured defence equipment of the three services is also underway in Rajasthan's Pokhran firing range with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Army Chief General Manoj Pande in attendance.