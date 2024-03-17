I Only Spread The Message Of Suffering: JNU Student Hem Misha Walks Out Of Prison After 10 Years

What was the reason behind your arrest, in your opinion?

I am from Uttarakhand. When the movement for a separate state based on equality was going on in Uttarakhand, it had an impact on the students and youth there. When I came to the JNU campus, Uttarakhand had become a state, but issues about what kind of state we should demand persisted . This movement influenced me. Cultural poets like Girish Tiwari 'Girda' were part of the Uttarakhand Movement. His songs reflected the lack of education, water scarcity, and displacement in remote Uttarakhand villages. There was a big development issue - no roads or employment opportunities in the hills, forcing a member from almost every family to live in Delhi, often doing menial jobs under difficult conditions. Girda's songs captured the suffering of the people, which impacted me.