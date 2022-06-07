Hyderabad Teen Rape: 5 More Minors Reportedly Raped Amid Outrage Against VIP's Son

Amid outrage over a teenager's gangrape in Hyderabad in which a VIP's son is among the accused, five more rapes of minors have been reported from the city in the past week, in which three of the accused are minors.

In at least two of these cases, the accused and the complainants are acquainted with each other.

In the first case reported on May 30, a 15-year-old girl was being allegedly raped by five people for over three months, according to The Hindu.

The report added that the five accused, including two minors, were raping the girl since March at hotels and lodges at LB Nagar, Gachibowli, and other places in Hyderabad. It cited the police as saying that her photographs in intimate positions were also taken.

The report said the parents got suspicious when they noticed their daughter depressed and related it to her long and frequent sleepovers at friends' places. She was taken to a medical professiona, following which the police got involved.

All the five accused have been nabbed by the police.

In the second case, a 12-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by two men on May 31, who a police patrol found in Hyderabad's Sultanshahi area on June 1.

A cab driver had taken her to a friend's place where they assaulted her. Both of the accused have been arrested, according to NDTV.

In the third case, a girl living in an orphanage in Hyderabad was allegedly sexually assaulted in a car on Necklace Road by her friend, according to Telangana Today.

The report quoted the police as saying that the complainant had gone to a birthday party, where the 23-year-old accused came and took her to a car on the pretext of speaking to her where he assaulted her.

The accused was arrested on Monday after the girl developed health issues and the hostel authorities learnt about her sexual assault and her guardians approached the police.

In the fourth case, a minor complained she was raped in a movie theatre. The minor accused has been apprehanded by the police.

"The juvenile boy was in touch with the victim girl for the past few months and asked her to come along with him to watch a movie. The victim agreed and came to a mall along with him in RanjenderNagar police station limits. Later the boy raped the minor girl inside the theatre a month ago," said Rajendernagar Circle Inspector Kankaiah, as per an ANI report.

In the fifth case, a girl working at a retail store was allegedly raped by a 21-year-old man on May 31, according to NDTV.

The report added that the accused has been arrested.

These cases have been reported in the week in which public as well as the political class has responded angrily at the gangrape of a 17-year-old girl in Hyderabad in which there are three minors among the five accused. Four of the five accused have been arrested and one of the minors is the son of a local leader of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's Telangana Rashtra Samithi party, according to NDTV.