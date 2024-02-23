Hyderabad: Neurosurgeon Flees After Hitting 60-Year-Old Fruit Vendor With Speeding Car

A man in Telangana's Hyderabad, reportedly a "renowned neurosurgeon", fled the scene after allegedly hitting a man with his speeding car on Thursday. The man who reportedly was hit by the car being driven by Karthik got injured in the incident and is undergoing treatment in a hospital.
The victim, a 60-year-old fruit vendor, was crossing the road in Bollarum area when he was hit by the car being driven by Karthik, who sped away from the spot. Police said that the incident took place a week ago but it came to light on Wednesday late night, a Times Of India report said.
Later, when police came found out about the accident, they caught the offender after tracking his movements. Officials said that the victim suffered injury to his head, shoulder and leg and was initially taken to a local hospital but was later moved to another facility in Attapur.
“The accused has been identified as Y Karthik and as per procedure a case was registered against him under Section 337 (endangering human life) of the IPC and his car was also seized,” TOI quoted Bollarum inspector Srinivas as saying.
He was later released after being served a notice.
Another report, meanwhile, said that the accused, a well-known neurosurgeon, gave an assurance of bearing the cost of medical treatment of the victim, identified as Syed Pasha, but disappeared from the hospital without settling the bill.
Pasha's condition is said to be critical. The hospital management has been pressuring the family to settle the outstanding bill, the newstap.in report said.