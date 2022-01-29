Husband Held For Killing Wife In J&K's Ramban

Saturday, Jan 29, 2022
Updated: 29 Jan 2022 1:20 pm

A man was arrested for killing his 23-year-old wife and trying to mislead the investigators by projecting the murder as suicide in the Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Saturday.


Nishu Devi, a resident of Pasyal Dharalta village of Batote, was found hanging at her house on January 23 and inquest proceedings were initiated to ascertain the actual cause of the death, a police spokesperson said.


He said the postmortem of the deceased was conducted at district hospital Ramban and, the body was handed over to legal heirs for last rites.

During the course of the inquiry, the parents of the deceased alleged that their daughter was murdered by her husband and his family as they had been torturing and harassing her, the spokesperson said.


Pawan Kumar, the husband of the deceased, was detained and questioned. He confessed to killing his wife by strangulating her and later hung her body to pass it as a case of suicide to mislead the police, he said.


The officials said the accused was arrested and booked for murder besides attempting to bribe a public servant to escape punishment.

With PTI inputs.

