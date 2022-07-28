Thursday, Jul 28, 2022
Hundreds Join Naga Solidarity Walk For Unity And Peace

A two-day Naga Solidarity Walk has witnessed the participation of over hundreds of people from Assam, Arunachal, Manipur, and Nagaland.

Nagaland Snapshots A woman carries her son through a flooded street in Dimapur. Photo: Getty Images

Updated: 28 Jul 2022 1:46 pm

Hundreds of Nagas from different states – Assam, Arunachal, Manipur, and Nagaland on Thursday joined the Global Naga Forum (GNF) organized two-day “Naga Solidarity Walk”, on the theme “One People, One Destiny”.

The walk commenced from Kohima, early this morning and will culminate with the expected convergence of thousands of Nagas in Senapati Town in Manipur on Friday afternoon covering a distance of 81 km. They will halt at night at mid-way in the Maram Naga area in Manipur.

Addressing the flagging off program, the Adviser of GNF and President Overseas Naga Association, Dr. Visier Sanyu said while Naga people are deeply divided, the walk is a common journey to unite the Nagas as one and to defend the Naga history and land with the right spirit.

There is time for everything and this is the right time to come together and build the "Naga nation as one people with one destiny", he said. “In the past, our ancestors fought to defend the land of Nagas with guns but violence has an expiry date and that period is gone… today we want to fight for our people with our heart and love,” he said.

“We want to show ourselves and the world that Naga people are one,” he said while expressing hope that the walk will enrapture the Naga soul to do the right thing to receive a blessing,” he said. “We are walking to become one people in order to defend our history and land with the right spirit,” Dr. Sanyü added. 

This is the first leg of a people’s relay for unity and peace among Nagas, while GNF will conduct more such walks to reach out to Nagas in other states and countries, said GNF co-convener and advisor of Naga Mothers’ Association, Dr. Rosemary Dzüvichü. GNF officials announced that the walk is totally peaceful and requested all participants to refrain from indulging in any form of violence or untoward incidents and also not to provoke any security personnel.

As leaders and volunteers from various Naga tribal bodies and organizations are walking, people from different villages along the National Highway-29 are extending them refreshments and drinking water.

On the core motive of the walk, GNF President Chuba Ozukum on Wednesday told PTI, “We are not talking about the ongoing peace process between the Naga groups and the Government of India, but this time we are simply exhibiting our aspiration and willingness for our rights to live together because Nagas have been divided into different states”. 

Tags

National Nagas Global Naga Forum (GNF) Dr. Visier Sanyu 'One People One Destiny' Solidarity Walk
