Humid Day In Delhi, Maximum Temperature 37.4 Degree Celsius

Delhiites on Thursday witnessed hot and humid weather with the maximum temperature settling at 37.4 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature was also recorded one notch above normal at 26.5 degrees Celsius.

Delhi recorded nil rainfall in the last 9 hours and the relative humidity oscillated between 78 per cent and 50 per cent during the last 24 hours, it said.

After a huge rain deficit in August, monsoon activity has remained subdued in Delhi and neighbouring areas in September so far and a good spell of rain is unlikely over the next five days, the IMD said.

The weather bureau has forecast below normal rainfall in some parts of northwest India in September. The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in the "moderate" (123) category around 9 am, data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

-With PTI Input