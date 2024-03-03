Hrusikesh Panda, The 'Bureaucrat Who Lives Off Two Suitcases', Joins BJP

Dr Hrusikesh Panda, a former top bureaucrat who served both at the Centre and the Odisha government, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday.

The 1979 batch IAS topper, known as "a bureaucrat who lives off two suitcases!” joined the BJP at party's State headquarters in Bhubaneswar, in the presence of party's election in-charge for Odisha Vijay Pal Singh Tomar, co-in-charge Lata Usendi and State BJP president Manmohan Samal.