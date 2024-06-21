How Mamata Didi Took On Modi

This, though, was not the first time she used ‘sala’ during her speeches. She did it while criticising the BJP leaders during an event in Kolkata in November 2014; she said it in 2019 while chasing a group of BJP supporters taunting her with Jai Shree Ram chants at Bhatpara in North 24-Parganas; and, she said it while addressing an election rally in Patharpratima in South 24 Parganas district in March 2021. She apologised in 2014, but not on later occasions.