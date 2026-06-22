History-Sheeter Killed in Dispute Over Money in Nagpur; Three Held

A 30-year-old history-sheeter was brutally attacked and killed after an argument broke out between a gang of thieves over sharing of loot in Maharashtra's Nagpur district, police said on Monday.
The police have arrested two accused and detained a minor in connection with the murder that took place in the Maldhakka railway area under Lakadganj police limits on Sunday night, an official said.
The victim, Abdul Rehman alias Abdul Razzaq, was a resident of Lalnagar, Shantinagar, and he and the accused — Rahul Uike (18), Parmeshwar alias Pappu Santosh Patel (19), and the minor — had several criminal cases to their name.
According to police, the group had a long-standing dispute over Rs 4 lakh. During a meeting on Sunday, an argument broke out after the accused allegedly demanded their share from proceeds of a crime and overpowered Abdul and slit his throat with a cutter before fleeing.
The trio were traced within hours with the help of the CCTV footage and technical evidence, the official said, adding that further investigation is underway.