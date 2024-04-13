Hinterland Connectivity In Bay Of Bengal Region Will Benefit Everyone Argues New CSEP Paper

The importance of people’s participation was also one of the main points of Sohel Kazani raised. He brought in the first-hand experience of the Kaladan Project, a multimodal transit transport project between India and Myanmar. From the project’s experience he described how the project continued even when Myanmar went through a political turmoil. He said because the project was looked at as being beneficial for the people and the region, all governments and the people supported it. Development could be the ultimate binding factor among the communities. He described how the various ethnic communities from the region not only supported the project but worked on it too. He also said that even during the in-fighting of many states in Myanmar, the port was not touched. It was because the project is seen important for the development.