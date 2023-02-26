Sunday, Feb 26, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Hindu Mahasabha Wants Savarkar's Pictures To Replace Gandhi's Image On Currency Notes

Home National

Hindu Mahasabha Wants Savarkar's Pictures To Replace Gandhi's Image On Currency Notes

On Sunday, The All India Hindu Mahasabha demanded that the image of Mahatma Gandhi on currency notes be replaced with that of V D Savarkar and other freedom fighters.

Veer Savarkar
Hindu Mahasabha Wants Savarkar's Pictures To Replace Gandhi's Image On Currency Notes file photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Feb 2023 6:00 pm

The All India Hindu Mahasabha on Sunday demanded that the image of Mahatma Gandhi on currency notes be replaced with that of V D Savarkar and other freedom fighters.
     
In an open letter to the Government of India, the Hindu Mahasabha also asked for renaming the road leading to the Parliament House after Savarkar.
     
Mahasabha leaders said this will be a true tribute to Savarkar, a freedom fighter and former president of the Hindu Mahasabha, from the Modi government.
     
Savarkar's 58th death anniversary was observed at the office of the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha on Sharda Road by performing havan puja and rituals on Sunday.
     
Presiding over the programme, National Vice President of Hindu Mahasabha, Pandit Ashok Sharma said Savarkar was a great historical revolutionary in India's freedom struggle.

Tags

National Hindu Mahasabha Savarkar Mahatma Gandhi Freedom-fighters Historical Revolutionary India Parliament House
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

No Scandal At Scandal Point

No Scandal At Scandal Point

'Baazigar' Divine Gives Tadka Of 'Mirchi' At Vh1 Supersonic

'Baazigar' Divine Gives Tadka Of 'Mirchi' At Vh1 Supersonic