Himachal Pradesh recorded 526 fresh Covid-19 cases and one fatality due to the disease on Wednesday, pushing the state's infection tally to 3,06,269 and the death toll to 4,161, officials said.

The count of active Covid-19 cases in the state now stands at 4,002, they said.

On Wednesday, 4,703 samples were taken for testing, the officials said.

As many as 861 more people have recuperated from the disease in the state, taking their number to 2,98,086.

(Inputs from PTI)