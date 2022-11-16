Himachal Pradesh Elections: Will Higher Women Voter Turnout Determine Fate Of The Hill State?

A record polling percentage in the just concluded legislative assembly polls in Himachal Pradesh, beating all previous records is bound to evoke surprises; but women voters’ turning out in higher numbers, 4.5% more than male voters, is a notable factor likely to impact who is going to rule the hill state in coming days.

While 72.45 per cent males went to vote for 412 candidates including 24 of women candidates, on November 12, the percentage of the female voters was 76.8, an all-time high in Himachal Pradesh. Also 68.42 per cent of third gender cast their votes. This is despite the fact that women representation in the contest was just 24, six of them from the BJP and three from the Congress.

Of total 27.36 lakh women voters, 21.01 lakh exercised their franchise against 20.20 lakh male voters. The total number of votes cast were 41.22 lakh as per EVM data which was 75.6 per cent of the eligible voters.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is viewing the higher turnout of women voters as impact of the welfare initiatives like free LGP cylinders, 50 per cent travel concessions in HRTC buses, zero electricity bill benefitting 14 lakh consumers, social security pensions and its new promise of bicycles and scooties for the school going and college girls respectively.

The Congress sees it as a positive influence of its scheme to grant Rs 1500 per month to women and Rs 680 crores’ start up scheme, which will benefit the youths including women entrepreneurs.

“It is the first time we have announced 11 resolves for women empowerment in the manifesto. This also includes enhancing the payable amount under Shagun yojana from Rs 31,000 to Rs 51,000 given to girls at the time of their marriages and 33 per cent reservation,” says BJP state president Suresh Kashyap.

To counter this, the Congress spokesman Naresh Chauhan asserts, “the women are one who are directly affected by the inflation. They have voted in vengeance against the BJP.”

The data culled out from the polling percentage shows an interesting trend this time. There are 18 assembly constituencies, predominantly in Kangra and Mandi -- two of the biggest districts where the women turnout was 8 to 15 per cent higher than the male voters.

Neeraj Sharma, Officer on Special Duty (OSD), Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation Programme (SVEEP), said: “We had set out a target to beat all previous records of polling despite several geographical and climatic challenges. It’s very heartening to note that places like Tashigang, world’s highest polling booth at a height of 15,265 ft, 100% voting were recorded defying adverse weather conditions.”

Chasak Bhatori in Bharmour in Chamba recorded a turnout of 75.26% despite a walking distance of 14 km, at a height of 11,948 feet.

At Killage Ka in Kinnaur district, a remote setting, the voting percentage has touched a record. Deputy Commissioner of Kinnaur Abid Hussain Sadiq said that this time 'Ka' polling station of Kinnaur assembly constituency polled 112.5%. He said that 18 voters exercised their vote in this polling station.

He also added that there are a total of 16 voters in the 'Ka' polling station which includes 11 women and five men. Nine women and five men exercised their franchise in the polling station. Apart from this, four polling personnel appointed at the polling station cast their vote through Electoral Duty Certificate (EDC), due to which the turnout was recorded at 112.5 per cent.

However, there is a different picture on the urban side. With 75.6% voter turnout, Shimla, the capital town, had lowest polling of 62.53 per cent in the state. It is also 1.4% lower than the last election in 2017.

Urban Shimla’s important localities like government colonies registered one of the lowest voter turnouts of around 50%, pulling down Shimla overall voter turnout to the lowest in the state. Also, average turnout in important urban areas is approximately 8% lower than the turnout in rural constituencies.

Himachal Pradesh started its electoral journey in Assembly elections with 25.16% voter turnout in 1951 and has a steadily rising trend in subsequent elections.