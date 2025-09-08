Himachal Pradesh Declared Fully Literate

Himachal Pradesh was on Monday officially declared a fully literate state, with Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhumaking the announcement at an International Literacy Day event in Shimla. The recognition comes under the Union government’s ULLAS programme, where states achieving more than 95% literacy are considered fully literate.
According to PTI, education Minister Rohit Thakur noted that Himachal now has a literacy rate of over 99%—the highest in the country. He highlighted the state’s journey from a modest 7% literacy rate at the time of Independence in 1947 to near-universal literacy today.
The ULLAS programme, as cited by PTI, redefines literacy to include not just the ability to read and write but also financial and digital literacy, ensuring learners are equipped to participate in modern economic and social life.
Calling it “a matter of great pride,” Sukhu said the achievement reflected decades of investment in education and people’s determination to learn.