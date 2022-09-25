Himachal Election Dates To Be Fixed Keeping Snowfall Season In Mind: Poll Panel Chief

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Saturday said they will keep in mind the snowfall season while fixing dates for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls.

He also assured of free, fair, and transparent polls on his third and last day of the visit to the state.

Addressing the media here, the poll panel chief said there are currently 53,88,409 voters in the state, of which 54,000 are persons with disabilities (PWDs).

As many as 1,27,662 voters are senior citizens and 1,294 of them are aged above 100, he added.

The PWDs and senior citizens may avail the facility of voting from home by filling out a form, Kumar said.

The CEC said a section of society raised questions about electronic voting machines (EVMs) but they were found fully transparent.

Kumar also inaugurated an election exhibition at the historic Gaiety Theatre here. The exhibition showcases activities pertaining to the electoral process. It will continue till September 26.

Kumar also interacted with the deputy commissioners who were present there.

The commission also launched an election song for voter awareness in various dialects of Himachal Pradesh.

