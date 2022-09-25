Sunday, Sep 25, 2022
Heavy Rains Lash Punjab, Haryana

Heavy rains in Thane
Heavy rains in Punjab and Haryana Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Sep 2022 3:03 pm

 Rains lashed several parts of Punjab and Haryana, leading to a dip in the temperature, the weather office said on Sunday. According to the Meteorological Department, several places in the two states, including their common capital Chandigarh, received a heavy downpour in the 24-hour period ending 8:30 am on Sunday.

It has been continuously raining in Chandigarh since Saturday morning, with the city receiving 120.6 mm rain in the 24-hr period.

In Punjab, Amritsar received 17.8 mm rain, Ludhiana 148.4 mm, Patiala 99.7 mm, Pathankot 76.7 mm, Bathinda 51.4 mm, Faridkot 36.4 mm, Gurdaspur 76 mm, Fatehgarh Sahib 130.5 mm while Rupnagar received 92.5 mm rain.

In Haryana, Ambala received 107.2 mm rain, Hisar 43.1 mm, Rohtak 165.5 mm, Sirsa 40.7 mm, Fatehabad 194.5 mm and Jhajjar 73 mm.

(With PTI inputs)

