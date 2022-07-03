Sunday, Jul 03, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Heavy Rains In Kerala, Orange Alert Issued In Five Districts

The IMD, at 3 pm, issued an orange alert for the day in the districts of Idukki, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod.

undefined
Heavy rainfall Getty Images

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Jul 2022 5:02 pm

As heavy rains lashed several parts of Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued an orange alert in five districts in the state for the day. The IMD, at 3 pm, issued an orange alert for the day in the districts of Idukki, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod.

It also issued an orange alert in the above five districts and Malappuram for Monday and in nine out of the 14 districts of the state for Tuesday.  A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rains of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while orange alert means very heavy rains from 6 cm to 20 cm of rain. A yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 and 11 cm.

Related stories

Orange Alert Issued By IMD In Madhya Pradesh Ahead Of Heavy Rainfall

Heavy Rainfall In Sub-Himalayan Bengal Districts, More Downpour Forecast

Cherrapunji Records Highest Rainfall In 27 Years

The IMD also said strong winds with a speed of 40 to 50 kmph and occasional gusts of up to 60 kmph are likely along the Kerala-Lakshadweep-Karnataka coasts till July 7 and fishermen have been advised not to go out to sea.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Thiruvananthapuram Heavy Rainfall Orange Alert Kerala Idukki Thrissur Kozhikode Kannur Kasaragod India Meteorological Department (IMD) Yellow Alert
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Tai Tzu-ying: Badminton Queen Earns PhD

Tai Tzu-ying: Badminton Queen Earns PhD

Man Gets 20 Years RI For Forcible Sex On Teen Girl In Karnataka

Man Gets 20 Years RI For Forcible Sex On Teen Girl In Karnataka