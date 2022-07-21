Thursday, Jul 21, 2022
Heavy Rain Likely To Lash Parts Of Rajasthan Today

The department has issued a "yellow alert" for heavy rains in Alwar, Bharatpur, Dausa, Dholpur, Karauli, Bikaner and Hanumangarh districts today.

Heavy rain lashed isolated places in east Rajasthan and light to moderate rainfall was recorded at a few places during the last 24 hours Getty Images

Updated: 21 Jul 2022 7:57 am

Heavy rain lashed isolated places in east Rajasthan and light to moderate rainfall was recorded at a few places during the last 24 hours, the Met department said on Wednesday.

Mount Abu tehsil recorded 150 mm rainfall, followed by 100 mm in Pushkar, 90 mm each in Kotda and Dhambola, 80 mm each in Sarwar and Udaipurvati, 70 mm each in Railmagra and Khetri, and 60 mm each in Chikali, Mawli, Asind, Geola and Reodar till 8.30 am on Wednesday, it said.

Various places across the state recorded rainfall ranging from 10 mm to 50 mm in the last 24 hours. Light to moderate rain was recorded in Jaipur and Bharatpur divisions of the state on Wednesday.

The meteorological department uses four colour codes for weather warnings: green (no action needed), yellow (watch and stay updated), orange (be prepared) and red (take action).  

(With PTI inputs)

