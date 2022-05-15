Heatwave: Delhi Temperature Soars To 49*C, Records Hottest Day Of The Season

Temperature in parts of Delhi on Sunday soared to 49*C as the city recorded its hottest day of this season.

Najafgarh and Mungeshpur recorded the maximum temperature of 49*C, according to India Meteorological Department's local weather forecast for Delhi.

The maximum temperature at Safdarjung, Delhi's base station, was recorded at 46*C. With this, the city broke the record for maximum temperature on the second day straight.

On Saturday, temperature in Mungeshpur and Najafgarh soared to 47.2*C and 47*C respectively, whereas the city's base station at Safdarjung recorded a maximum temperature of 44.2*C.

The report of unbelievably high temperatures have followed forecasts that the heatwave in Delhi would peak on Sunday, followed by a thunderstorm or a dust storm on Monday.

Thunder and cloudy sky in the upcoming week may also provide some respite from the soaring temperatures.