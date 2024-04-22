Heatwave has hit parts of the country hard with temperatures soaring to over 45 degrees Celsius in some states such as West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar and no relief in sight for them. While India Meteorological Department in its -five-day forecast has predicted that heatwave conditions will continue to prevail over many parts of Gangetic West Bengal, the sizzling temperatures in Odisha and Jharkhand have led to the state governments declaring early summer vacation or changing timings for schools.