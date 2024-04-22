Heatwave has hit parts of the country hard with temperatures soaring to over 45 degrees Celsius in some states such as West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar and no relief in sight for them. While India Meteorological Department in its -five-day forecast has predicted that heatwave conditions will continue to prevail over many parts of Gangetic West Bengal, the sizzling temperatures in Odisha and Jharkhand have led to the state governments declaring early summer vacation or changing timings for schools.
In Delhi-NCR, meanwhile, weather remained relatively pleasant with some parts receiving rainfall in the wee hours of Monday. For Mumbai, the IMD has issued a yellow alert, cautioning residents about the onset of hot and humid weather conditions which are expected to persist until Thursday.
Advertisement
Dr Naresh Kumar, a senior scientist at IMD, said that a heatwave is currently affecting East India, and it’s anticipated to persist in some states for the next 4-5 days. He added that a red alert for heatwave to severe heatwave has been issued for West Bengal.
“The temperature is 6.5 to 4 degrees higher than normal. Along with this, the minimum temperature is also higher than normal. From tomorrow, we predict that there will be a slight drop in the temperature, and after that Orange alert has been given for 4 days,” news agency ANI quoted him as saying.
Advertisement
Weather and Heatwave Latest Updates From Parts Of India
Bengal Sizzles With Mercury At 45 Deg C Mark
Heatwave conditions will continue to prevail over many parts of Gangetic West Bengal, with severe heatwave in isolated pockets, the Meteorological department said in its five-day forecast as large areas in the region sizzled under the scorching sun on Sunday.
Several places in south Bengal recorded temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius on Sunday as Panagarh in Paschim Bardhaman district notched up the highest mercury mark in the state at 45.1 deg C, which is 8.3 counts above the normal, it said.
The weather office forecast heatwave conditions over many parts of Gangetic West Bengal, with severe heatwave in isolated pockets till April 25.
It said that heatwave to severe heatwave conditions prevailed at a few places in Paschim Medinipur, Bankura, Hooghly, Paschim Bardhaman and North 24 Parganas districts on Sunday.
Heatwave conditions prevailed at one or two places in Kolkata, Howrah, Nadia, Birbhum, South 24 Parganas, Purba Bardhaman and Purulia district, the Meteorological department said. Kolkata and the neighbouring satellite township of Salt Lake recorded the day's highest temperature at 40.3 deg C, the MeT department said.
-Odisha: Orange Alert For Some Districts, Summer Vacation For Schools Announced
Odisha continued to reel under intense heat wave conditions with the maximum temperature of 44.6 degrees Celsius recorded at Baripada town in Mayurbhanj on Sunday.
Advertisement
The IMD centre has issued heatwave Orange Warning (be prepared) for Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Boudh, Nuapada, Sundargarh, Bargarh, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Sonepur, Bolangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Angul, Khurda, and Cuttack districts for April 22.
According to a bulletin of IMD’s Bhubaneswar centre, nine places in the state recorded a maximum temperature of 43 deg C or above during the day. With 44 degrees C, Nuapada town in western Odisha was the second hottest place in the state.
Hot and humid weather would prevail in some places of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati during the day, it said.
Advertisement
IMD has predicted thunderstorm and rainfall are expected to occur in the districts of Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Sonepur, Boudh, Nuapada, Balangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Angul, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Keonjhar, and Mayurbhanj.
Meanwhile, the Odisha government on Sunday announced summer vacation for school students from April 25 in view of the prevailing intense heatwave conditions in the state. In a statement, the state government said all schools, including those run by government, government-aided and private, will remain closed from April 25.
Advertisement
The government has also announced morning classes from 6.30 am to 10.30 am in schools for three days from April 22 to April 24. Earlier, the state had ordered the closure of all schools in the state for three days from April 18 to 20 after a severe heatwave situation during which the temperature rose to above 45 degrees Celsius, in the state.
-Delhi Pleasant, Yellow Alert In Mumbai
While Delhi-NCR remained pleasant as on Monday with parts of the region having received rainfall in the wee hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has raised a yellow alert for Mumbai and Thane, cautioning residents about the onset of hot and humid weather conditions expected to persist until Thursday.
Advertisement
Despite temperatures staying around 35 degrees Celsius, Mumbaikars are bracing themselves for discomfort owing to soaring humidity levels, worsening the already sweltering conditions.
“The citizens will be experiencing hot, humid conditions and uncomfortable weather conditions, even though the temperature will remain in the range of 34 – 35 degree Celsius, owing to the high levels of humidity. We are witnessing such discomfort because of the blowing westerlies which bring in a lot of moisture. The presence of this moisture thereby leads to an increase in the humidity levels,” Sunil Kamble, director of IMD Mumbai, said, speaking to The Indian Express.
Advertisement
-Bihar Sizzles Under Severe Heatwave, School Timings Revised In Patna
A severe heatwave has gripped parts of Bihar as well, with conditions expected to remain same for the next few days, as per the IMD. In view of the rising temperatures, the district administration of Patna has changed the timings of schools from Saturday.
According to an order issued by Shirsat Kapil Ashok, the district magistrate of Patna, "all schools in the state capital are instructed to change the timings... from 6.30 am to 11.30 am".